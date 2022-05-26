Mets put 11 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for 11 regions of Kazakhstan for May 27, Kazinform reports.

The north, west, and east of North Kazakhstan region are to brace for thunderstorms, squalls, and hail. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to gust up to 23-28mps in the north, west, and east of the region.

Petropavlovsk city is to expect thunderstorms and squalls at night. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to reach up to 25mps during the day.

The north and east of Kostanay region are to see thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps. The city of Kostanay is to brace for northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

Akmola region is to expect thunderstorms in the west, north, and south at night. Westerly, northwesterly wind is predicted. The region's north, west, and south are to brace for 15-20mps wind in the nighttime and morning. Kokshetau city is to see westerly, northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.

Thunderstorms are to batter the south and east of Pavlodar region at daytime. Northwesterly wind is predicted. Gusts of 15-20mps are forecast for the northwest in the nighttime and morning. The region's south and east are to brace for heatwave with the temperature rising to 35 degrees Celsius. High fire hazard will persist in the south and center of the region.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms in the east during the day. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the east at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in Zharminsk district and Semey city.

Karaganda region is to see thunderstorms in the south and center during the day. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the south and east of the region at daytime. The region's southeast is to brace for 35 degrees Celsius.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the north and west. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20mps in the north ad west.

Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during the day.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to see heavy rain and hail during the day. The region's south, north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to brace for high wind, thunderstorms, and squalls, Dust tides are to batter the region's north and west.

Shymkent city is to expect thunderstorms and squalls in the morning and afternoon. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted.

Turkestan city is to expect at times dust tides as well as thunderstorms and hail in the morning and afternoon. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

Almaty region's mountainous areas are to expect thunderstorms during the day. Westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms, 35 degrees Celsius heatwave is to hit the region at daytime.

Taldykorgan city is to brace for 35 degrees Celsius heatwave during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for thunderstorms in the east at daytime as well as dust tides in the center. Northerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the center and east of the region. High fire hazard will persist in the region's center and Kyzylorda city.

Zhambyl region is to expect heavy rain in the south, west, and mountainous areas during the day. The region's south, west, and mountainous areas are to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas.

Taraz city is to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls at daytime as well as heavy rain at night on May 28.



