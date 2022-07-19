Mets put 10 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 10 regions of Kazakhstan for July 20, Kazinform reports.

The west, north, and east of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the west, north, and east. 35 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the southwest of the region. High fire hazard is to persist in the region’s greater part. Kokshetau region is to expect thunderstorms at times.



The north of Aktobe region is to expect thunderstorms. Northwesterly, northerly wind is to gust 16mps in the south. 35-38 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for most parts of the region at daytime.

The east, north, and center of Atyrau region is to see thunderstorms. Northerly wind is to reach 15-20mps during thunderstorms. 36 degrees Celsius heatwave is forecast for the south during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s south. The city of Atyrau is to expect thunderstorms.

Karaganda region is to brace for northeasterly wind turning southwestward with gusts of up to 15-20mps. 35 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the south of the region at daytime.

Thunderstorms and hail are to batter the north and east of Kostanay region. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north, east, and south. Heatwave with the mercury rising to 38 degrees Celsius is forecast for the south at daytime. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s west and south. The city of Kostanay is to expect thunderstorms. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to gust 15-20mps.

Dust tides are to batter the center of Kyzylorda region during the day. Northeasterly wind turning westward is to blow 15-20mps in the center at daytime. High fire hazard will persist in the greater part of the region. 45-46 degrees Celsius temperatures are to grip the region at daytime. The city of Kyzylorda is to expect 42-44 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect thunderstorms during the day. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to gust 15-20mps at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to expect thunderstorms in the west at daytime. Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is forecast for the west of the region.

Much of North Kazakhstan region is to expect rains during the day. The north, west, and south of the region are to see thunderstorms as well as hail and squalls at daytime. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps will gust up to 23mps in the north, west, and south of the region during the day. The city of Petropavlovsk is to see thunderstorms.



























