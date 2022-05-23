Mets put 10 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The north and west of Akmola region are to see southerly, southwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the nighttime and morning on May 24.

Thunderstorms are to hit the northwest of Aktobe region during the day. Southerly, southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the center, east, and south of the region at daytime.

The north, east, and center of Atyrau region are to expect thunderstorms. Northerly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the west and east during the day.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the east. Northerly, northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the east.

The southeast of Karaganda region is to expect thunderstorms. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west and southeast during the day.

Kostanay region is to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the west and north. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west, north, and east.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to expect easterly, southeasterly and at 15-20mps at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region.

Mangistau region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and dust tides in the west, north, and east. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted to blow 15-20mps in the west and north at night, 15-20mps in most parts, reaching 25mps, at daytime.

The north and west of North Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms, squalls, and hail. Fog is to coat the region's southwest in the nighttime and morning. Southerly, southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and west of the region.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps on May 24-25.



