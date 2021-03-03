Mets put 10 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Blizzards, fog, and ice slick are forecast for 10 regions of Kazakhstan on March 4-6, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Heavy precipitation in the form of snow and rain is expected in Zhambyl region on March 5. Mets predict fog, ice slick, blizzard, and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind for the region on March 4-6. Fog will blanket the city of Taraz on March 4-6. Ice slick and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for the city on March 4-6.

Snowfall, a mix of rain and snow, foggy conditions, blizzard, ice slick, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are in store for North Kazakhstan region on March 4. Blizzard, ice slick, and southwesterly 15-20 mps wind are forecast for Petropavlovsk city.

Chances of fog, ground blizzard, ice slick, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will be high in Karaganda region on March 4. Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda city.

Blizzard, fog, ice slick, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 23 mps are predicted for Kostanay region on March 4. The city of Kostanay will see blizzard, ice slick, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on March 4.

Parts of East Kazakhstan region will observe fog, blizzard, ice slick, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps on March 4.

Ground blizzard, ice slick, and 20-23 mps southwesterly wind are expected in Akmola region on March 4.

Ground blizzard, ice slick, and 15-20 mps southwesterly are forecast for Kokshetau city on March 4.

Chances of fog, ice slick, 15-20 mps southwesterly wind will be high in Kyzylorda region on March 4.

West Kazakhstan region will observe fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind on March 4. Wind will gust up to 18 mps in the city of Uralsk on March 4.

Ground blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are in store for Aktobe region on March 4. Icy conditions and ground blizzard are predicted for Aktobe region.

Meteorologists predict fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind in Atyrau region on March 4. Fog will blanket the city of Atyrau at night on March 4.