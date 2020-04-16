Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets predict windy and rainy Thursday for some regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 April 2020, 07:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thursday will bring occasional showers to the east and southeast of Kazakhstan. Other parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will pound Kostanay, Akmola, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Mangistau, Zhambyl, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Parts of Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Chances of dust storm will be high in Mangistau region.


