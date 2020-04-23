Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets predict weather worsening in several regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 April 2020, 15:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put five regions on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Tomorrow, parts of Akmola region will be doused by heavy rains, thunderstorm, hail, and fog. Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the region. It will be windy in Kokshetau city as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Thunderstorm, fog, and easterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Karaganda region. Thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are in store for Zhezkazgan city. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Kyzylorda region will brace for thunderstorm, squall, dust storm, occasional showers, and high wind. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Meteorologists predict that thunderstorm, squall, hail and 25 mps wind are heading to Pavlodar region as well. Pavlodar city will be pounded by wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90%.

It will rain in most parts of North Kazakhstan region. Wind will gust up to 25 mps in the region and Petropavlovsk city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


