Mets predict unsteady weather with snowfall in Kazakhstan Nov 10-12

9 November 2022, 13:30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for Kazakhstan for November 10-12, Kazinform reports.

«Atmospheric fronts will bring unsteady weather and snowfall to most parts of Kazakhstan in three days coming. No precipitation is forecast in southern regions only due to a high atmospheric pressure. Foggy and icy road conditions are expected countrywide. Ground blizzards will hit northern regions. No sharp temperature change is predicted,» a statement reads.