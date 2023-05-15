Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+15+17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm in Kazakhstan May 15

    15 May 2023, 07:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast today in most regions of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the met service, heavy rain with hail and thunderstorm will batter southwest of Kazakhstan in the daytime.

    Strong wind will hit across the republic. Fog is to blanket northern regions, and dust storm is forecast in southern areas.

    Heavy rain is predicted for the west of Mangistau region in the daytime.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in the north of Turkistan region, in the south of Zhetysu and Aktobe regions, and in the northwest of Almaty region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of tourists at Kazakhstani resorts soars by 30 per cent
    Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
    President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina sails into Internazionali BNL d’Italia
    Popular
    1 7 dead, 14 injured as bus turns turtle in northern Afghanistan
    2 S. Korea to test radiation in ships' ballast water from 6 Japanese prefectures
    3 Voting begins in Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary elections
    4 Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
    5 May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events