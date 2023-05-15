Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm in Kazakhstan May 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast today in most regions of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the met service, heavy rain with hail and thunderstorm will batter southwest of Kazakhstan in the daytime.

Strong wind will hit across the republic. Fog is to blanket northern regions, and dust storm is forecast in southern areas.

Heavy rain is predicted for the west of Mangistau region in the daytime.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in the north of Turkistan region, in the south of Zhetysu and Aktobe regions, and in the northwest of Almaty region.



