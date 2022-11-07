Go to the main site
    Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and snow Nov 7

    7 November 2022, 07:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and snow is forecast almost in all the territory of Kazakhstan today. Heavy rain will batter southern regions. Foggy and windy conditions are predicted countrywide. Ground blizzard will hit northern Kazakhstan. Black ice is expected in northern, eastern and central areas, Kazhydromet says.

    Heavy rain will hit mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkistan region in the morning and in the daytime.

    Astana: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 3-8m/s, -3-5°C at night, 0-2° during daylight hours.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 3-8m/s, -3-5°C at night, 0-2°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: cloudy, rain, heavy rain in the morning and in the daytime, wind speed 8-13°C, sometimes gusting to 15-20m/s, 8-10°C at night and in the daytime.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

