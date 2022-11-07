Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and snow Nov 7

7 November 2022, 07:35
Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and snow Nov 7
7 November 2022, 07:35

Mets predict unsteady weather with rain and snow Nov 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and snow is forecast almost in all the territory of Kazakhstan today. Heavy rain will batter southern regions. Foggy and windy conditions are predicted countrywide. Ground blizzard will hit northern Kazakhstan. Black ice is expected in northern, eastern and central areas, Kazhydromet says.

Heavy rain will hit mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkistan region in the morning and in the daytime.

Astana: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 3-8m/s, -3-5°C at night, 0-2° during daylight hours.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no precipitation, wind speed 3-8m/s, -3-5°C at night, 0-2°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: cloudy, rain, heavy rain in the morning and in the daytime, wind speed 8-13°C, sometimes gusting to 15-20m/s, 8-10°C at night and in the daytime.


Related news
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Read also
Mets issue weather warning for several rgns of Kazakhstan
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News