Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

19 November 2022, 09:16
Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19
19 November 2022, 09:16

Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan. Heavy precipitation will hit mountainous areas in the south of the country. No precipitation is expected in central and eastern regions only.

Fog and ice slick, as well as gusting wind are forecast across the republic.

Ground blizzard will hit northwestern and northern regions.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter mountainous areas of Turkistan region.


Related news
Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election
Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer
Voting in presidential election kicks off in many corners of the world
Read also
Abai’s descendant votes in presidential election
Election process complies with international standards – Hungarian observer
Voting in presidential election kicks off in many corners of the world
No violations recorded at the moment – CIS IPA observers
Elections 2022: Saltanat Turssynbekova casts her ballot
Mayor of Astana votes in 2022 presidential election
Over 23% Kazakhstanis cast their votes as of 10:05 am
Government to face slight changes only, Tokayev says
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
2 Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
3 S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
4 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election

News