Mets predict unsteady weather in Kazakhstan Feb 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the Atlantic cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most parts of Kazakhstan will brace for unstable weather with rain and snow on February 23, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Southeastern regions only will enjoy no precipitation tomorrow.

Ice slick, foggy conditions as well as strong wind and ground blizzards are forecast across the country, the met service says.