    Mets predict unstable weather Nov 22

    23 November 2022, 07:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rain and snow is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on November 23, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fog and ice slick is forecast across the country. Strong wind will hit western, eastern and southeastern regions, while ground blizzard is predicted for eastern and northwestern parts.

    Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter mountainous and piedmont areas of Zhetysu region, southern and mountainous areas of Almaty region as well as mountainous areas of Zhambyl region. Northern and eastern areas of the East Kazakhstan region, and southern areas of Abai region will see heavy snowfall.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

