Mets predict unstable weather in Kazakhstan Nov 1

1 November 2022, 07:47

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rain and snow will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on November 1, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Foggy and windy weather as well as black ice is forecast across the country.

Heavy rain will hit Mangystau region. Rain and snow is expected in eastern areas of West Kazakhstan region, and in northern and central parts of Aktobe region in the daytime.