Mets predict unstable weather in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A northwestern cyclone will impact the weather in Kazakhstan in three days coming, according to Kazhydromet.

Unstable weather with rain and snow is forecast in northwestern and northern regions on November 4-5. Heavy precipitation will hit mountainous and piedmont areas of southern, southeastern regions on November 4-5. Southwestern regions will see heavy rain on November 5.

Fog and black ice as well as strong wind are expected across the country. Ground blizzard is predicted for northern regions. No sharp temperature changes are expected.



