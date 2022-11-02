Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets predict unstable weather in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

    2 November 2022, 12:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A northwestern cyclone will impact the weather in Kazakhstan in three days coming, according to Kazhydromet.

    Unstable weather with rain and snow is forecast in northwestern and northern regions on November 4-5. Heavy precipitation will hit mountainous and piedmont areas of southern, southeastern regions on November 4-5. Southwestern regions will see heavy rain on November 5.

    Fog and black ice as well as strong wind are expected across the country. Ground blizzard is predicted for northern regions. No sharp temperature changes are expected.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
    Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays