Mets predict snow and fog in Kazakhstan Nov 10

10 November 2022, 07:25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with snowfall will persist in northern, eastern regions and in mountainous areas of southeastern regions.

Fog will blanket most areas. Black ice is forecast in northern and eastern parts. Gusting wind and ground blizzards will hit northern, eastern and central regions.