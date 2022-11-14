Mets predict rain, snow and blizzard across Kazakhstan Nov 14

Mets predict rain, snow and blizzard across Kazakhstan Nov 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Atlantic cyclone will keep impacting the weather in Kazakhstan on November 14, with precipitation to hit in most regions. Rain and snow will batter northwestern, northern and southern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

The met service predicts black ice, blizzard, gusting wind across the country. Wind speed in northern, central and southern parts will exceed 30m/s. Fog is forecast as well.

Wind speed will exceed 30m/s in southern areas of Pavlodar region, in northern areas of Karaganda region, in mountainous areas of Turkistan region, in northern and eastern areas of Akmola region, and in the daytime in northeastern and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

Heavy precipitation (snow and rain) will hit northern areas of Ulytau, Karaganda regions, in southern, eastern areas of Kostanay region, in western, northern areas of Akmola region, and in mountainous areas of Turkistan region.