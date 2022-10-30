Go to the main site
    Mets predict precipitation in most regions Oct 30

    30 October 2022, 10:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service Kazhydromet forecasts unstable and rainy weather in most regions today. Heavy rains (rain and snow) will hit southeastern regions, Kazinform reports.

    No precipitation is predicted for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions only. Black ice, fog and strong wind are expected across the country.

    Astana – partly cloudy, light precipitation (rain and snow), wind speed 2-7m/s, -4-6°C at night, +2+4°C in the daytime.

    Almaty – partly cloudy, rain in the second half of the day, wind sped 3-8m/s, +4+6°C at night, +13+15°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent – partly cloudy, rain, heavy rain in the morning and in the daytime, wind speed 15-20m/s, +6+8°C at night, +10+12°C in the daytime.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

