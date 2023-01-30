Mets predict no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast across Kazakhstan on Jan 30, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Most areas of the country will remain under the impact of the anti-cyclone ridge, due to which no precipitation is expected today. Northern regions only will be under the influence of the northern cyclone trough, which will bring light snow. Fog will blanket western, northwestern, southern and southeastern regions.