Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets predict inclement weather in Kazakhstan on Saturday

    4 April 2020, 10:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday. Occasional showers, fog, stiff wind, and thunderstorms are forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform reports.

    Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will blow in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    Parts of Akmola, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Kyzylorda region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued