Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets predict inclement weather in Kazakhstan on Saturday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2020, 10:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday. Occasional showers, fog, stiff wind, and thunderstorms are forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform reports.

Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will blow in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

Parts of Akmola, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in Kyzylorda region.


