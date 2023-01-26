Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets predict fair weather, no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 27

26 January 2023, 22:30
Mets predict fair weather, no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will remain under the impact of the anti-cyclone ridge due to which fair weather and no precipitation are forecast on Friday, January 27, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

The northern cyclone trough will affect northern regions only, with light snow, ground blizzard and high wind speed expected there.

Foggy conditions are predicted for western, northern and southern areas.

Nighttime temperatures will dip as low as -25°C in the north and east of Almaty region as well as in central, northern and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region.


Related news
Le Corsaire to appear at Astana Opera stage in a favorable light
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10
Kazakhstani ecologists receive prestigious grants for Caspian seal rehabilitation
Теги:
Read also
Astana to host Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023
Weather warning in place for 10 Kazakh rgns
Elena Rybakina to face Aryna Sabalenka in AO 2023 final
President Tokayev holds meeting with Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10
Tokayev signs decree to establish National Council for Science and Technology under President
Kazakh men’s team secures 11 total medals at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
Kazakhstan to launch spacecraft assembly and test facility
News Partner
Popular
1 Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
2 Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
3 Zhakip Assanov named Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate
4 E Kazakhstan to open regional IT hub
5 Kazakhstan needs parties with high responsibility, President

News