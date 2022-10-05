Mets predict fair autumn weather across Kazakhstan this week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Autumn-like fair weather will persist in northern and central parts of Kazakhstan in the second half of the week due to the large anti-cyclone, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

The cyclone approaching Kazakhstan from the areas of Scandinavian Peninsula will bring rains and thunderstorms to the western, northwestern, then to central and northern regions of the country. Wind speed will rise there as well. Nighttime rains and snow will hit northern regions at weekend. Hail is possible in western areas.

Rains with thunderstorms will batter also southern regions. A mix of rain and snow is expected in mountainous areas. Fog will overspread the country at nights.

Daytime temperatures will be at +15+23°C in western regions, and at +15+25°C in central areas. Northern regions will see temperatures drop from +15+22°C до +10+18°C during daylight hours, while in eastern regions the mercury will rise from +8+17°C to +14+23°C, in southeastern regions – from +15+23°C to +20+25°C. In southern parts, temperatures will stay at +20+28°C, and in mountainous areas - at +10+15°C.