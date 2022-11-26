Go to the main site
    Mets predict drops in temperature in most of Kazakhstan

    26 November 2022, 09:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country is to be affected by a cold Northern anticyclone bringing no precipitation and sharp drops in temperatures, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    Unstable weather conditions are to linger in the country’s east and southeast due to fronts. Snow, predicted to be heavy at times, fog, ice-slick, high wind, as well as blizzards are expected.

    Heavy precipitation as rain and snow are in store for Zhetysu as well as mountainous areas of Almaty region. Heavy snow is predicted in the south, east of Abai region as well as the north, east of East Kazakhstan region at night.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
