Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets issued weather warnings for greater part of Kazakhstan

    30 November 2022, 18:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm alerts were issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Ground blizzards will sweep through Abai, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

    Heavy snowfalls are expected in Almaty region with ice-slick, high wind and fog predicted locally.

    The city of Almaty will brace for fog and ice slick.

    Ground blizzards and high winds of 15-20 m/s will roll through the Kazakh capital.

    Heavy snow, fog, and strong wind gusting 25 m/s will also batter Zhetysu region.

    A strong wind will sweep through Pavlodar region, while Turkistan and Ulytau regions will brace for heavy snowfalls.

    Fog and ice slick will also grip Shymkent.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Cold spell predicted in Kazakhstan again
    Biting frosts to engulf Kazakhstan’s east, temperature to fall to -43 °C
    Cold spell, precipitation in store for Kazakhstan
    Kazakh capital to brace for snowstorms, ice slick and low temperatures
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM
    2 Storm alert issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan
    3 Paris 2024 Olympics ticketing to begin on Dec 1
    4 Russia records 4,928 daily COVID cases, 53 deaths — crisis center
    5 Producer prices up 28% in Oct, down 3.3% mt-on-mt in Italy