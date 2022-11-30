Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets issued weather warnings for greater part of Kazakhstan

30 November 2022, 18:13
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm alerts were issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Ground blizzards will sweep through Abai, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

Heavy snowfalls are expected in Almaty region with ice-slick, high wind and fog predicted locally.

The city of Almaty will brace for fog and ice slick.

Ground blizzards and high winds of 15-20 m/s will roll through the Kazakh capital.

Heavy snow, fog, and strong wind gusting 25 m/s will also batter Zhetysu region.

A strong wind will sweep through Pavlodar region, while Turkistan and Ulytau regions will brace for heavy snowfalls.

Fog and ice slick will also grip Shymkent.


News