Mets issued storm alert for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 January 2022, 20:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alerts for Turkestan, Aktobe and Zhambyl regions of Kazakhstan on January 27, Kazinform reports.

Fog is expected in the south, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region on January 27. Shymkent and Turkestan cites are to see fog in the nighttime and morning.

The east of Aktobe region is to brace for fog.

The north, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl region is to expect fog on January 27-29. Fog is to coat Taraz city on January 27-29.


