Mets issue weather warning for several rgns of Kazakhstan

18 November 2022, 18:40
18 November 2022, 18:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Ground blizzard, fog, and ice-slick are forecast for nine regions of the country for November 19, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service.

The west, south, and east of North Kazakhstan region are to expect ground blizzards. Fog is to coat the region’s west in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind is to blow in the greater part of the region during the day.

Fog is predicted in the northwest south, and center of Mangistau region.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog and ice-slick in the north and east in the nighttime and morning on November 19. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to gust 15-20mps in the northwest at night.

Ground blizzards are to batter the north, east, and center of Akmola region. Fog is to coat the north and east of the region. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the region’s north and east during the day.

Ice slick is in store for the west, north at night and in the north and east at daytime.

Turkestan region is to expect heavy precipitation at times in the mountainous areas at night. The region’s west, south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to expect fog. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the region’s mountainous areas.

Sleet is predicted in the north and west of Pavlodar region during the day. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

The south and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see fog. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to gust up to 23mps in the northwest and northeast of the region.

Snow and ground blizzard are predicted in the northern part of Kostanay region. Fog and ice slick are expected in the region’s south. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northward are predicted in the west and north.


