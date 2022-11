Mets issue weather warning for Mangistau rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather warning has been issued in Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Heavy rain will batter the west and south of Mangistau region throughout the day. Fog is to coat the region’s north in the nighttime and morning. The city of Akrau is to brace for heavy rain at times during the day.