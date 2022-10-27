Mets issue weather warning for Kazakh capital, several regions

27 October 2022, 21:14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued for the Kazakh capital of Astana and 13 regions, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Fog is to coat the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to batter the southwest, northeast of the region.

Almaty region is to expect fog in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps northwesterly wind in the north and east in the nighttime and morning.

15-20mps easterly wind is predicted in the center of Kyzylorda region.

Fog and ice slick are forecast for the west, north, and east of Akmola region.

Mangistau region is to expect heavy rains in the west at night as well as in the center at daytime. Easterly, northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the west of the region at night.

Atyrau region is to brace for 15-20mps southeasterly wind in the west and south.

West Kazakhstan region is to see 15-20mps southeasterly wind in the northwest and south at daytime.

Fog is to coat the mounatnious areas of Zhetysu region in the nighttime and morning. Alakolskiye ozera area of the region is to expect northwesterly wind gusting up to 17-22mps.

The south and mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect fog in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps easterly wind is forecast for the mountainous areas of the region.

Abai region is to brace for fog, ice slick and ground blizzard in the north, west, and center at night. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the north, west, and center of the region at night.

The northeast of East Kazakhstan region is to expect heavy precipitation at night. The region’s north and east are to see fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the north, east, and center of the region.

The south of North Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps westerly, southwesterly wind is predicted in the east at night as well as in the north, west, and east at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to expect ice slick and ground blizzard in the east at night. 15-20mps westerly wind is predicted in the east at night.

Astana is to brace for fog and ice slick at night on October 28.