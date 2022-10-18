18 October 2022, 17:16

Mets issue weather warning for Kazakh capital, 11 rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued the Kazakh capital of Astana and 11 regions, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Astana city is to expect high wind with gusts of up to 20mps on October 19.

Fog is to coat the north, south, and center of Abai region in the nighttime and morning.

Akmola region is to brace for 15-20mps southwesterly wind in most parts in the morning and afternoon. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted in the north of the region.

The west and north of Aktobe region are to see 15-20mps southwesterly wind during the day.

The south and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect fog.

15-20mps westerly, southwesterly wind is to batter the north, east, and center of Atyrau region.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog in the north and east in the nighttime and morning.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect southwesterly wind blowing 15-20mps in the northeast at daytime.

15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted to reach 23mps in Kostanay region at daytime.

Mangistau region is to see fog in the west and south in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind turning southward is predicted to gust 15-20mps in the west during the day.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to expect rains at daytime. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 25mps in the region’s south and west.

Ulytau region is to see 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind in the west, north, and center during the day.