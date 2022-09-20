20 September 2022, 17:50

Mets issue weather warning for 9 rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Abai region is to expect the temperatures to drop to -2C in the north at night. 15-18mps northeasterly wind is to batter the region’s west and south.

High fire hazard will persist in the south and east of Aktobe region.

-2C temperatures are forecast for the northeast of East Kazakhstan region at night.

Zhetysu region’s mountainous areas are to expect thunderstorms during the day.

Thunderstorms are to strike the west and north of West Kazakhstan region.

High fire hazard is to persist in the south of Kostanay as well as Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions.

15-20mps easterly wind is to blow in the mountain passes of Turkestan region.