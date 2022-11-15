Mets issue weather warning for 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

15 November 2022, 21:41

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for snow at night on November 16. Ice slick and ground blizzards are predicted in the region’s north, south, and east. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is expected in the south and east.

Petropavlovsk city is to expect ice slick.

Ground blizzard and ice slick are in store for the north and east of Karaganda region. 15-20mps westerly wind with gusts of up to 25mps is predicted in the north, east, and center of the region.

Karaganda city is to expect ground blizzards and ice slick. Westerly wind gusting up to 18mps is also predicted.

The north and west of Ulytau region are to brace for ground blizzards and ice slick. 15-20mps westerly wind is to blow in the north and center of the region.

Zhezkazgan city is to see 18mps westerly wind.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect ground blizzards as well as ice slick. 15-20mps southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps is predicted in the region’s north, east, and west.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for 15-20mps southwesterly wind.

Heavy precipitation and fog are forecast for the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region in the morning and afternoon. The region’s north, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to brace for ice slick. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is expected in the north, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted in the mountainous areas.

Shymkent city is to expect heavy precipitation as rain and snow. Fog and ice slick are predicted at times. The city is to brace for 15-20mps northwesterly wind.

Turkestan is to see ice slick at times. Northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is also predicted.

Aktobe region is to brace for ground blizzards in the north and center at night as well as in the south and center at daytime. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 16mps in the north and center at night as well as in the south and center at daytime.