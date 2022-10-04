Go to the main site
    Mets issue weather warning for 5 Kazakh rgns

    4 October 2022, 20:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued in five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

    The east and center of Atyrau region are to expect southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.

    15-20mps southeasterly wind is to batter West Kazakhstan region during the day on October 5.

    Dust tides as well as 15-20mps northeasterly wind are to hit the center of Kyzylorda region.

    Mangistau region is to brace for dust tides in the northeast, south, and center. Southeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the northeast, south, and center at daytime.

    Shymkent city is to see 15-20mps easterly wind.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

