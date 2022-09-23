Mets issue weather warning for 5 Kazakh rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued in five regions of Kazakhstan on September 24, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to gust up to 15mps in the west and north of Aktobe region.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in the northwest, north, and east of Abai region.

Thunderstorms are to strike the west and north of West Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps westerly wind is to blow in the northwest of the region. Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorms at night.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Kostanay region.

Mangistau region is to expect thunderstorms in the north and center. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the north and center of the region.



