Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Mets issue weather warning for 5 Kazakh rgns
23 September 2022, 19:40

Mets issue weather warning for 5 Kazakh rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued in five regions of Kazakhstan on September 24, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to gust up to 15mps in the west and north of Aktobe region.

Extreme fire hazard will persist in the northwest, north, and east of Abai region.

Thunderstorms are to strike the west and north of West Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps westerly wind is to blow in the northwest of the region. Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorms at night.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Kostanay region.

Mangistau region is to expect thunderstorms in the north and center. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the north and center of the region.


Related news
Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions
Mets issue weather warning for 2 cities, 15 rgns
Storm alert issued for capital and 11 regions of Kazakhstan
Read also
Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 9 regions
Rain and snow mixed to hit northern, northwestern regions Oct 22
Mets issue weather warning for 2 cities, 15 rgns
Rain and snow mixed, frosts to grip Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan
Rainy weather in a store on Tue
Storm alert issued for capital and 11 regions of Kazakhstan
Southeast of Kazakhstan to enjoy dry and sunny weather
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products

News

Archive