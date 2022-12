Mets issue weather warning for 2 regions of Kazakhstan Dec 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM –, Kazakhstan’s national weather service Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for two regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Zhetysu region’s Alakolskiye ozera area is to brace for southeasterly wind at23-28mps, gusting up to 30mps and over at times.

The west and north of West Kazakhstan region are to expect ice-slick.