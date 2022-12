Mets issue weather warning for 2 regions of Kazakhstan Dec 16

15 December 2022, 16:41

ASTANA. KAZINFORM –, Kazakhstan’s national weather service Kazhydromet issued weather warnings for two regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Zhetysu region’s Alakolskiye ozera area is to brace for southeasterly wind at23-28mps, gusting up to 30mps and over at times.

The west and north of West Kazakhstan region are to expect ice-slick.