Mets issue weather warning for 2 cities, 15 rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather warnings have been issued for the Kazakh cities of Astana and Shymkent as well as 15 regions, Kazinform cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

Astana city is to brace for southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps at times.

15-20mps southwesterly wind is to batter the city of Shymkent during the day.

The north, southwest, and center of Abai region are to expect 15-20mps southerly, southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 25mps.

The north and west of Akmola region are to see heavy precipitation at times at daytime. The region is to expect fog, black ice, and ground blizzards in the north and west in the second half of the day. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northward is predicted to batter the south and east at night. Gusts of up to 25mps are predicted in the north and east of the region.

Aktobe region is to brace for heavy precipitation as rain and snow in the north during the day. Westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps is forecast for the southern part of the region.

Almaty region is to see temperatures drop to 7-12 degrees Celsius as well as to 2-7 degrees Celsius in the north and mountainous areas at daytime. The region’s west and south are to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind.

The greater part of Atyrau region is to see 15-20mps westerly, northwesterly wind.

15-20mps southeasterly wind is to batter the north and south of East Kazakhstan region. Up to 25mps gusts are predicted during the day.

Temperatures are to drop to 7-12 degrees Celsius as well as 2-7 degrees Celsius in the north and mountainous areas in Zhetysu region.

The east of West Kazakhstan region is to expect for at night. 15-20mps northerly, northwesterly wind is to batter the region’s north and west.

Karaganda region is to brace for fog in the north in the nighttime and morning. 17-22mps westerly wind is to batter the region’s northern section.

Precipitation is in store for Kostanay region. Heavy rain and snow are forecast for the region’s west and center at daytime. Black ice, fog, and ground blizzards are expected in the region’s north. Northerly, northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west of the region at night. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted,

Kyzylorda region is to expect southwesterly wind turning northwestward predicted to blow 15-20ms in the center at night. 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 25mps in the center is in store for the region during the day.

Mangistau region is to see 17-22mps northwesterly wind in the west, north, and east.

Pavlodar region is to expect southwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the west, south, and east. Gusts of up to 25mps are predicted in the region’s south.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to brace or precipitation during the day. The west of the region is to expect heavy precipitation as rain and snow. Fog and ice slick are in store for the region’s north, west, and east. 15-20mps northwesterly, northerly wind reaching 25mps in the southwest are predicted in most parts of the region.

Turkestan region is to brace for southwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the mountainous areas at night as well as in the north, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas at daytime. Up to 25mps gusts are predicted in the region’s mountainous areas.



