Mets issue weather warning for 10 rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office issued weather warnings for 10 regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Ground blizzards and fog are in store for the west of Akmola region. Ice slick is predicted in the region’s west and south during the day. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is to blow in the west and south at daytime.

The north and east of Aktobe region are to brace for ice slick. Fog is to coat the region’s center, south, and east. Aktobe city is to expect ice slick at night.

The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to expect fog. 15-20mps northeasterly wind gusting up to 23-28mps is in store for the northeast of the region.

Fog and ice slick are predicted in the north and east of West Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps westerly wind is in store for the west at night. Uralsk city is to see fog and ice slick in the nighttime and morning.

Kostanay region is to brace for snow, predicted to fall heavily in the northwestern part, in most parts. The south of the region is to see snow and rain. Blizzards are in store for the north and west at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Fog is to coat the region’s north and east. Ice slick is predicted in the south of the region during the day. 15-20mps easterly wind is to blow in the north and east during the day. Kostanay city is to expect heavy snow as well as blizzards during the day. Fog is expected in the nighttime and morning, Wind is to gust up to 18mps during the day.

The north and center of Kyzylorda region is to see fog. Southeasterly wind turning westward is to blow 15-20mps in the center at daytime.

Fog is to coat the northeast and south of Mangistau region in the nighttime and morning.

The south of Pavlodar region is to expect fog at night.

The west and south of North Kazakhstan region are to expect ground blizzards during the day. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is predicted in the west and south at daytime.

Turkestan region is to see fog in the north and mountainous areas in the nighttime and morning.



