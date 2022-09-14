Go to the main site
    Mets issue weather forecast for Sept 14-16

    14 September 2022, 13:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for September 14-16, Kazinform reports.

    The northwestern cold anticyclone will further set the tone in the northern part of Kazakhstan. Rain will pour in the west, northwest, east, and southwest of Kazakhstan, while rain is expected to turn into sleet in the mountainous districts in the east, and southeast in the nighttime. Heavy downpours and sleet are forecast for September 15. High wind will sweep through the regions locally.

    Ground frosts are predicted to form in the mountainous regions of the country’s southeast, north, northwest, central parts, and east in the nighttime on September 15-16.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

