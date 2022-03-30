Mets issue weather forecast for Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Blizzard, black ice and gusty wind will persist in the Kazakh capital city Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the city administration’s website.

According to the meteorological agency, it will be partly cloudy in the Kazakh capital on 30 March. A mix of rain and snow, blizzard, black ice, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are expected in the city. Temperature will climb to +1, +3°C.

No precipitation is in store for Nur-Sultan city on 31 March. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps. Mercury will dip as low as -1, -3°C at night and +2, +4°C at daytime.

On 1 April the Kazakh capital will wake up to partly cloudy weather with 5-10 mps southeasterly wind. Temperature will drop to 1, -3°C at night and rise to +2, +4°C at daytime.