Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets issue weather alerts for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

    29 April 2022, 17:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued weather alerts for nine regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the northwest of Akmola region.

    Thunderstorm and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in the west, center and east of Atyrau region.

    Southeasterly wind with gusts reaching 23 mps will batter the center and east of East Kazakhstan region.

    Chances of thunderstorm will be high in the south, southeast and center of West Kazakhstan region as well as the east of Karaganda region.

    Thunderstorm and northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for the west and north of Kostanay region.

    Mangistau region will brace for thunderstorm and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind.

    15-20 mps northeasterly wind will blow in the northeast of North Kazakhstan region.

    Thunderstorm, squall and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are predicted for mountainous areas of Turkestan region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued