Mets issue weather alerts for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued weather alerts for nine regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the northwest of Akmola region.

Thunderstorm and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in the west, center and east of Atyrau region.

Southeasterly wind with gusts reaching 23 mps will batter the center and east of East Kazakhstan region.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in the south, southeast and center of West Kazakhstan region as well as the east of Karaganda region.

Thunderstorm and northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for the west and north of Kostanay region.

Mangistau region will brace for thunderstorm and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind.

15-20 mps northeasterly wind will blow in the northeast of North Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm, squall and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are predicted for mountainous areas of Turkestan region.



