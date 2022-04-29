Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Mets issue weather alerts for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2022, 17:11
Mets issue weather alerts for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued weather alerts for nine regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the northwest of Akmola region.

Thunderstorm and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in the west, center and east of Atyrau region.

Southeasterly wind with gusts reaching 23 mps will batter the center and east of East Kazakhstan region.

Chances of thunderstorm will be high in the south, southeast and center of West Kazakhstan region as well as the east of Karaganda region.

Thunderstorm and northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for the west and north of Kostanay region.

Mangistau region will brace for thunderstorm and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind.

15-20 mps northeasterly wind will blow in the northeast of North Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm, squall and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are predicted for mountainous areas of Turkestan region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events