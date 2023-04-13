Mets issue weather alert for Kazakh capital and 13 rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy rain turning into snow, hail, dust storm, and gusty wind are in store for most parts of Kazakhstan on April 14, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Ulytau region is to brace for 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward with gusts of up to 25mps at times.

Heavy rain is to batter West Kazakhstan region in the southwest and northeast at night and in the north and northeast in the daytime on April 14. Thunderstorms and hail are to hit the region’s southern and wester parts. 15-20mps northeasterly, easterly wind gusting up to 23mps is predicted in the northwest at night and in the north in the daytime.

Kostanay region is to expect precipitation, predicted to be heavy in the west and north, as well as black ice. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is in store for the west, north, and south of the region in the nighttime and daytime. 23-28mps gusts are predicted in the west, north, and south at daytime. Temperatures are to stand at +2-7C in the region’s north at daytime on April 14.

Thunderstorms are to hit the center and south of Kyzylorda region during daylight hours on April 14. Dust storm is expected in the north and center at night and in most parts of the region in the daytime. 15-20mps southerly, southwesterly wind is to gust up to 23-28mps in the north and center.

Aktobe region is to brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail at daytime on April 14. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is to reach 23-28mps in the region'’ north and west.

The north of Karaganda region is to see thunderstorms and hail during the day. 15-20mps southeasterly, easterly wind gusting up to 25mps at daytime is predicted in the region’s center, south, and east.

Turkestan region is to expect thunderstorms in the north and west later in the day. Dust tides are to batter the region’s north. 15-20mps southerly, southeasterly wind is to gust up to 23-28mps at times at daytime in the west, north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of the region. Shymkent city is to see southerly, southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps at daytime.

Mangistau region is to brace for thunderstorms in the south. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the west and south at night and in the north at daytime. Gusts of up to 25mps is expected in the north.

The south and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is predicted in the daytime on April 14 and throughout the day on April 15 in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of the region.

Zhetysu region is to expect 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps at times in the north and east.

North Kazakhstan region is to brace for precipitation, ground blizzard, as well as black ice in the northwest. Fog is to coat the region’s northwest on April 14-15. 15-20mps northeasterly, easterly wind gusting up to 23-28mps in the west and south of the region is predicted on April 14. Temperatures are to rise as high as +5C at daytime as well as drop to -3C at night in the northwest of the region.

Akmola region is to see precipitation, predicted to fall heavily in the northwest and south. Fog and black ice are in store for the region’s northwest and southeast on April 14-15. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northeastward is predicted in the region’s west, north, and south at night and in most parts of the region at daytime. 23-28mps gusts are predicted in the west, north, and south of the region. Temperatures are to stand at +2-7C at daytime, rising as high as +10C in the south, at daytime on April 14.

Astana city is to expect rain, heavy rain turning into snow later in the day, on April 14. Black ice is predicted in late afternoon on April 14. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northeastward is predicted. Gusts of up to 23mps are expected. Temperatures are to drop to -5-7C in the nighttime and daytime on April 15.

Pavlodar region is to brace for precipitation in the northwest at daytime. Sleet is predicted later in the day on April 14. Fog and black ice are expected at daytime on April 14 and throughout the day on April 15 in the northwest of the region. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northeastward is predicted in the west, north, and south in the nighttime and afternoon. 23-28mps gusts are predicted in the west, north, and south of the region. Temperatures are to drop to as low as -10C at night and -5C at daytime in the region.