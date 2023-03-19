Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Mets issue weather alert for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

    19 March 2023, 17:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put four regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, fog will blanket the Kazakh capital, Astana, at night and early in the morning on March 20.

    Blizzard, foggy conditions and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Akmola region.

    Foggy conditions are also forecast for mountainous areas of Zhambyl region. Northeasterly wind with gusts of 23 mps will batter the region.

    Gusty wind is predicted for the north of North Kazakhstan region as well.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s south to brace for dust storms and fog
    Rains to douse west and south of Kazakhstan
    Inclement weather in store for Kazakhstan on Saturday
    Cold snap predicted in Almaty tonight
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10