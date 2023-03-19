Mets issue weather alert for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put four regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, fog will blanket the Kazakh capital, Astana, at night and early in the morning on March 20.

Blizzard, foggy conditions and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for Akmola region.

Foggy conditions are also forecast for mountainous areas of Zhambyl region. Northeasterly wind with gusts of 23 mps will batter the region.

Gusty wind is predicted for the north of North Kazakhstan region as well.