Mets issue weather alert for 2 Kazakh cities and 10 rgns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

15-20mps southwesterly wind is to batter the city of Almaty at daytime.

Shymkent city is to brace for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mos during thunderstorms.

The north, west, and center of Abai region are to expect 15-20mps southeasterly, southerly wind.

Aktobe region is to see 15-20mps northeasterly wind in the north and east at daytime on April 7.

Heavy rain is to batter the south and mountainous areas of Almaty region at times during the day. The region’s south and west are to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps gusting up to 24-29mps in the region’s south, east, and mountainous areas in the morning and afternoon.

The north, east, and center of East Kazakhstan region are to expect easterly, southeasterly wind at 15-20mps.

Zhambyl region is to brace for heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail in the south and mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps southwesterly wind reaching up to 23-28mps in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas.

The mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to expect heavy rain. Thunderstorms are to batter the region’s south and north. 15-20mps westerly wind gusting up to 23-28mps is predicted in the north and east of the region.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the north and east during the day.

The north, south, and east of Karaganda region are to see 15-20mps southwesterly wind during the day.

Thunderstorms are o hit the center and east of Kyzylorda region in the nighttime and morning.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect heavy rain and hail at daytime. The south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to brace for thunderstorms. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted during thunderstorms.