Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mets issue weather advisory for several regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 December 2021, 19:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national weather agency has issued weather advisories for several regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected to blow in parts of Atyrau region on December 15.

Blizzard and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for North Kazakhstan region.

Akmola region will see blizzard and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Fog will blanket the south of Kyzylorda region.

Fog and black ice are predicted in parts of Turkestan region.

Fog, dust storm and southeasterly wind gusting up to 17-22 mps are forecast for Mangistau region.

Blizzard and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will pound parts of Pavlodar region.


