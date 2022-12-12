Go to the main site
    Mets issue weather advisory for 6 regions of Kazakhstan Dec 13

    12 December 2022, 17:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, issued weather advisory for six regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    North and east of Akmola region should brace themselves for blizzard, northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps. Gusty wind is expected to blow in the city of Kokshetau as well.

    Gusts of southwesterly wind will reach 18 mps in the center of Aktobe region.

    Southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is predicted in the west and south of Mangistau region.

    Blizzard and 15-20 mps northwesterly will pound most of Pavlodar region.

    Parts of Turkestan region will be steeped in fog. Blizzard and eastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for the region.

    Fog will blanket the city of Shymkent at night and early in the morning.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

